Infantino defends visa and ticket issues ahead of World Cup

+ ↺ − 16 px

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the organisation’s handling of visa issues and ticket pricing on the eve of the World Cup, saying FIFA cannot override government immigration decisions.

The comments were made in Mexico City ahead of the tournament opener between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, as concerns emerged over visa-related restrictions affecting participants, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Infantino addressed the case of Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the United States despite holding a valid visa, describing the situation as unfortunate.

RECOMMENDED STORIES England hit by training kit theft ahead of World Cup opener in Kansas City

Qatar Airways launches first cargo flight to Tbilisi

Indian Air Force's transport crashes in Assam - VIDEO

Çalhanoğlu confident Türkiye will dominate Australia

According to Infantino, FIFA is working to resolve outstanding issues behind the scenes, but immigration decisions remain the responsibility of national authorities. He stressed that the organisation’s role is limited as a sports governing body.

Infantino also defended FIFA’s ticket pricing policy, stating that demand for World Cup tickets has exceeded expectations and that pricing is designed to prevent inflated resale values on secondary markets.

He added that more than six million tickets have already been sold for the expanded 48-team tournament, with prices starting at around $60, and said revenue is reinvested into football development.

The World Cup is set to open at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which will become the first stadium to host matches in three men’s World Cups, with FIFA expecting a highly competitive tournament shaped by travel, altitude and the expanded format.

News.Az