Philippine military helicopter crashes during typhoon relief mission -VIDEO

A Philippine military helicopter involved in Typhoon Kalmaegi relief operations crashed on Tuesday in northern Mindanao, the regional command confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Super Huey aircraft went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan “in support of relief operations” linked to the powerful storm, the Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether there were any survivors, as search and recovery operations are currently underway.

News.Az