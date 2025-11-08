UPS and FedEx ground MD-11 fleets after deadly Louisville cargo plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

UPS and FedEx have grounded their combined fleet of over 50 McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo planes following a UPS crash in Louisville that killed at least 14 people. The UPS MD-11 erupted into flames moments after takeoff from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Tuesday, and the cause is still under investigation.

Boeing, which acquired the MD-11 program through its 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas, recommended the suspension “out of an abundance of caution.” UPS operates 27 MD-11s, and FedEx operates 28. Both carriers said they are implementing contingency plans to avoid disruption to global logistics, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The MD-11, produced until 2000, has been a workhorse for air cargo, moving goods for major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target, as well as the U.S. Postal Service. UPS noted that MD-11s account for only 9% of its fleet.

Investigators from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said the plane reached about 100 feet before crashing. Cockpit recordings revealed a warning bell sounded shortly after takeoff, and the crew attempted to regain control. One of the aircraft’s three engines detached during the crash, which also destroyed two nearby businesses.

The NTSB plans to issue a preliminary report within 30 days. This is the first UPS cargo plane crash since August 2013, when an Airbus freighter crashed in Birmingham, Alabama, killing both crew members.

News.Az