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US President Donald Trump has warned the European Union that it must implement its part of a trade agreement by July 4 or face significantly higher tariffs on exports to the United States.08 May 2026-09:55
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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended the signing of the EU–Armenia Partnership Agreement on transport infrastructure. The document was signed during the European Political Community summit held in Yerevan.07 May 2026-08:05
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The first-ever bilateral summit between the EU and Armenia began on Tuesday in Armenia’s capital Yerevan.05 May 2026-12:40
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Europe has been forced to pay an additional €27 billion ($32 billion) for oil and gas imports since the outbreak of the United States and Israel’s war against Iran, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.27 Apr 2026-14:16
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Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said on Wednesday his cabinet could be sworn in by mid-May and take quick steps to release billions of suspended European Union funding, while clashing with allies of his predecessor who remain in place.15 Apr 2026-16:39
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Hungary’s opposition leader Peter Magyar has said securing the release of frozen European Union funds will be a “top priority” after his party’s decisive election victory.14 Apr 2026-21:59
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The European Union has outlined two key conditions for Ukraine’s membership: achieving peace and implementing major reforms, according to Marta Kos.24 Mar 2026-22:45
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