Peter Magyar sets out vision to unlock EU funds by mid-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary's election winner Peter Magyar said on Wednesday his cabinet could be sworn in by mid-May and take quick steps to release billions of suspended European Union funding, while clashing with allies of his predecessor ‌who remain in place.

Magyar's TISZA (Respect and Freedom) party won a landslide victory in Sunday's election, ending right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban's 16-year rule that became ‌a prototype for "illiberal" conservative rulers across the western world, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo.

Orban's international allies, including Moscow and Washington, have pledged to work with Magyar, whose strong mandate will allow him to change the constitution and roll back ​Orban's rule-of-law reforms that led the EU to block funding.

Magyar outlined four key areas where his cabinet could move swiftly to avoid the loss of some 10 billion euros of EU pandemic recovery funding by an end-August deadline.

These were anti-corruption measures, such as joining the European Public Prosecutor's Office, restoring and strengthening the independence of the judiciary and investigative authorities, as well as restoring media and academic freedoms.

MAGYAR DISCUSSES EU CONDITIONS AHEAD OF END-AUGUST DEADLINE

"As they say inHungary's Peter Magyar targets mid-May cabinet formation to unlock EU funds full stop," Magyar said, referring to a conversation he had ‌with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on ⁠Tuesday, adding that they had agreed to start informal consultations before the government was formed.

"I explained it clearly to her as well, and we have made it clear before, that we can only comply with conditions that are good for Hungarian people, good for ⁠Hungarian businesses and, in general, for our country."

It was not immediately clear whether Magyar's remarks signalled an effort to narrow down the list of conditions ahead of a deadline he has described as "extremely tight". A European Commission spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Orban has denied eroding any democratic standards and said his government had aimed to protect Hungary's "Christian character" against liberal ​ideas ​fielded by the European Union.

Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok, who is backed by Orban's Fidesz party, told ​Magyar on Wednesday he would ask him to form Hungary's next ‌government, while Magyar ramped up pressure on the president, who was elected in 2024, to quit. "I told the President .... that Hungarian people have voted for a change of regime," Magyar said. He said Sulyok told him during a meeting Magyar described as otherwise amicable that he would "consider" the request.

Magyar said if Sulyok does not resign, he would use his party's big mandate to amend the constitution and other legislation and to force him from office, along with other "puppets" who had been appointed by the Orban government.

The exchange provided a first glimpse into what analysts and rating agencies say could be a complicated reform path despite Magyar's sweeping election victory -- with Orban loyalists in ‌control of most key public posts for years to come.

NEW LEADER CLASHES WITH NEWS ANCHORS

Making ​a rare appearance on public media, Magyar clashed with news anchors he accused of serving Orban's agenda ​for years while giving his party hardly any unbiased coverage.

As part of ​wider moves to restore press freedoms after taking office next month, Magyar said he would suspend state media news broadcasts, which critics ‌at home and abroad say became a government mouthpiece under Orban.

"Every ​Hungarian deserves a public service media that ​broadcasts the truth," Magyar said on Kossuth state radio, where Orban had been a weekly guest while opposition politicians rarely got invited.

"We will need a little time to pass a new media law, a new media authority and setting up the professional conditions for state media to actually do what it ​is meant to do."

Critics said Orban presided over a gradual ‌disappearance of independent media with dozens of newspapers and broadcasters critical of Orban changing hands in recent years.

The Central European Press and Media Foundation ​conglomerate created by Orban loyalists in 2018 has more than 400 outlets, from Echo TV and Hir TV, to news sites and regional ​newspapers.

News.Az