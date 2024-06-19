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Uyghur
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A court in Thailand has sentenced two ethnic Uyghur men from China's Xinjiang region to death over the 2015 bombing at Bangkok’s Erawan Shrine that killed 20 people and injured 120 others.11 Jun 2026-13:25
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On September 19, 2025, China’s State Council Information Office released a new White Paper titled “CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements.” The document has become an important component of China’s communication strategy, aimed at both domestic audiences and the international community, presenting the official interpretation of political, economic, and social developments in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.19 Nov 2025-16:45
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China has changed the names of hundreds of villages in Xinjiang region in a move aimed at erasing Uyghur Muslim culture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) says.19 Jun 2024-21:15
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