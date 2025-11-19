+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, 2025, China’s State Council Information Office released a new White Paper titled “CPC Guidelines for Governing Xinjiang in the New Era: Practice and Achievements.” The document has become an important component of China’s communication strategy, aimed at both domestic audiences and the international community, presenting the official interpretation of political, economic, and social developments in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

White Papers are a traditional instrument of China’s public diplomacy and are used to clarify state policies in key areas. Over the years, Beijing has published similar documents on Taiwan, national security, environmental governance, poverty reduction, international cooperation frameworks, and human rights. Their purpose is not merely informational — they are intended to explain the logic behind China’s governing model and provide evidence of its evolution, goals, and outcomes. In this context, the Xinjiang White Paper represents another step in China’s ongoing dialogue with the world.

The document emphasizes that Xinjiang’s historical ties to Chinese statehood are deep and longstanding. As early as the Han Dynasty, administrative institutions were established in the region, integrating the area into the broader space of Chinese civilization. For centuries, ethnic interaction, cultural exchange, and administrative inclusion were viewed in Beijing as essential for strengthening stability across China’s western frontier.

Modern governance of the region began on October 1, 1955, when the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region was officially established. Over the following decades, Xinjiang underwent a transformation that many observers describe as unique: from one of China’s poorest and least developed territories to a strategic center of transport, industry, and economic activity. Progress has been especially significant in recent years and is associated with the leadership of President Xi Jinping. The new governance model in Xinjiang is based on the principles of ethnic unity, rule of law, social justice, human capital development, and strengthened national cohesion.

Photo: Xinhua

A key part of this transformation has been addressing terrorism, separatism, and religious extremism. In the early 21st century, Xinjiang faced a wave of violence led by the UN-designated terrorist organization known as the “East Turkestan Islamic Movement.” Radical groups intimidated local communities, suppressed modern education, and replaced traditional religious practices with extremist ideology.

China’s response was systematic and multifaceted: legal action was paired with expanded educational programs, professional training, and new employment opportunities for young people. According to the White Paper, one of the most notable results is that no terrorist attacks have occurred in Xinjiang since 2016.

Today, Xinjiang’s economy continues to demonstrate steady growth — approximately 6%, exceeding China’s national average. The region is rapidly developing into a major transport and logistics hub connecting East and West. Xinjiang plays a central role in the Belt and Road Initiative, and cities such as Ürümqi, Khorgos, and Kashgar are becoming key centers of international freight traffic.

The region now trades with more than 200 countries and territories, effectively reviving the historical mission of the Silk Road. Large-scale projects are underway to build high-speed roads, rail corridors, and new airports, while industrial parks and technology zones support development in agriculture, energy, high-tech manufacturing, and green industries.

Social policy remains a core priority. Seventy percent of the regional budget is allocated to healthcare, education, infrastructure, and support for vulnerable communities. Over six years, the poverty rate fell from 20% to just 1%.

Mandatory secondary education has been implemented, and access to medical services continues to expand. The Chinese government stresses that ethnic policy in the region protects cultural identity: the Uyghur language remains widely used, mosques operate, and elements of Uyghur heritage are recognized by UNESCO.

Today, Xinjiang is deeply integrated into the broader Eurasian development architecture. The region is upgrading its industries, adopting advanced technologies, and hosting ambitious infrastructure projects — from high-speed transport networks across desert areas to environmental initiatives combating land degradation. Many analysts view Xinjiang as an example of a governance model that combines security, socioeconomic development, and modernization.

For China, Xinjiang is far more than a geographic territory. It is a strategic bridge between East and West, a crossroads of trade corridors, cultural influences, and geopolitical interests. The region is becoming a vital link in Eurasian logistics and a symbol of how stability, long-term planning, and investment in human capital can transform society.

Today, Xinjiang is a key component of the Belt and Road Initiative, an anchor of China’s foreign economic strategy, and a region demonstrating the practical implementation of a holistic development philosophy - security as a foundation, the economy as an engine, education as a strategic asset, and cultural diversity as a societal strength.

Photo: AFP

For millions of residents, these reforms are not abstract policies but tangible improvements in daily life: quality medical care, modern education, new infrastructure, better transportation, and opportunities for personal and professional development. A region once viewed as peripheral is increasingly becoming a center of innovation, investment, and human progress.

Xinjiang also illustrates that development is measured not only in economic statistics but also in restored trust between communities and institutions, strengthened identity, and the creation of an environment where different ethnic groups view themselves as part of a shared future.

Thanks to China’s strategic governance, Xinjiang has transitioned from instability to opportunity — both for the nation as a whole and for those who live and work there.

Judging by the pace of modernization, the expansion of high-tech industries, growing international partnerships, and ongoing improvements in living standards, Xinjiang’s story is entering a new chapter. Beijing does not view the region’s progress as a completed task but as a long-term strategic project that will shape its role in Greater Eurasia for decades to come.

One thing is increasingly clear: Xinjiang’s future is not a continuation of its past. It marks the beginning of a new era in which the region will serve as one of China’s engines of growth and an influential component of the emerging global balance in the 21st century.

News.Az