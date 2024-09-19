- News
- Valiyev
Tag:
Valiyev
-
Senior military officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye met in Baku on Monday to discuss prospects for expanding military cooperation and holding joint exercises between the two countries.28 Apr 2026-15:09
-
-
On September 15, the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Eternal Brotherhood - IV multinational joint special forces exercise took place in Baku, featuring special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Qatar, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan.15 Sep 2025-18:34
-
-
A delegation headed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has traveled to Islamabad at the invitation of Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.13 Aug 2025-20:39
-
-
Colonel General Karim Valiyev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, met with Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and his delegation during their visit to Azerbaijan.04 Aug 2025-18:04
-
-
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev attended the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session in Brussels, News.az reports.16 Jan 2025-12:24
-
-
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev is visiting Pakistan to attend the 12th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS 2024).19 Nov 2024-15:35
-
-
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with the Director General of the NATO International Military Staff, Lieutenant General Janusz Adamczak.09 Oct 2024-10:10
-
-
First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, who is on an official trip to Italy, visited NATO Defense College in Rome on Friday.20 Sep 2024-17:08
-
-
As part of his official visit to Italy, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and his delegation visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Piazza Venezia, laid a wreath on it and paid tribute.19 Sep 2024-16:31
-
-
A delegation headed by First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev on Thursday embarked on an official visit to Italy, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.19 Sep 2024-11:30
-