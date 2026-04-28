Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation, joint exercises in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Senior military officials from Azerbaijan and Türkiye met in Baku on Monday to discuss prospects for expanding military cooperation and holding joint exercises between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, and Commander of the Land Forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Tokel, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence.

The sides discussed various areas of Azerbaijan-Türkiye military cooperation and held a broad exchange of views on joint activities and other issues of mutual interest.

They emphasised that joint and multinational exercises conducted with the application of modern technological innovations are important for improving the professionalism and practical skills of military personnel from both countries.

Valiyev stressed that military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye continues to develop steadily and noted the importance of further expanding these ties.

Speaking about the TurAz Eagle 2026 joint tactical flight exercise being held in Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel, Valiyev said such drills are important for the development of bilateral cooperation and contribute to regional security.

Tokel, in turn, said it is important to continue mutual visits in order to further expand military cooperation that reflects the strategic alliance between the two countries.

The Turkish delegation also visited the graves of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, at the Alley of Honour, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs’ Cemetery, where they laid wreaths and flowers in tribute. They also visited Victory Park and laid a wreath at the Victory Monument in Baku.

News.Az