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Viva Energy
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Australia's leading fuel refiner and retailer Viva Energy said on Monday that fuel production at its Geelong refinery will remain constrained for at least six weeks following a fire in April, tightening supplies as global markets face disruption from the Middle East conflict.04 May 2026-10:20
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Australia has extended relaxed fuel-quality standards until September in an effort to stabilize supply as global energy disruptions continue to pressure the market.18 Apr 2026-11:45
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A major fire broke out overnight at Viva Energy’s oil refinery in Geelong, one of Australia’s last two operational refineries, due to equipment failure.16 Apr 2026-09:36
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