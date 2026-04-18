Fuel rules relaxed as Australia boosts supply

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Australia has extended relaxed fuel-quality standards until September in an effort to stabilize supply as global energy disruptions continue to pressure the market.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the decision allows higher sulphur levels in petrol, raising the limit to 50 parts per million from the usual 10, temporarily easing refining constraints, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The move comes as Australia, which relies heavily on imported fuel, faces supply challenges linked to ongoing global tensions and disruptions to energy shipping routes.

Domestic production has also been affected by operational issues at a refinery owned by Viva Energy in Victoria. Officials said the Geelong facility continues to operate at reduced capacity, producing around 80% of diesel and jet fuel needs and 60% of petrol output.

Despite the strain, authorities emphasized there are no immediate plans for fuel restrictions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that current supply conditions remain stable enough to avoid rationing.

To further secure energy supplies, Australia has recently strengthened regional partnerships, including an agreement with Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas to boost fuel imports.

The temporary policy shift reflects broader efforts to maintain energy stability while global markets remain volatile.

News.Az