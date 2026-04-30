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Yangwang
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The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is a high performance electric supercar developed by BYD under its ultra premium sub brand Yangwang.03 May 2026-00:10
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China's BYD has sold its most expensive electric vehicle to date, with the Yangwang U9 Xtreme fetching nearly $3 million at the Beijing Auto Show.02 May 2026-16:54
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BYD has made headlines after selling its ultra-exclusive Yangwang U9 Xtreme for more than $2.76 million, marking the highest-priced production vehicle in the company’s history.30 Apr 2026-09:58
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