Yandex metrika counter

BYD’s $2.7M Yangwang U9 Xtreme now the most expensive Chinese car ever

  • World
  • Share
BYD’s $2.7M Yangwang U9 Xtreme now the most expensive Chinese car ever
Photo: Getty Images

BYD has made headlines after selling its ultra-exclusive Yangwang U9 Xtreme for more than $2.76 million, marking the highest-priced production vehicle in the company’s history.

The record-breaking deal took place at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, where the limited-run supercar—restricted to just 30 units globally—became the most expensive transaction at the event. At least one vehicle was handed over on-site, underscoring the model’s exclusivity and demand, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

The U9 Xtreme is positioned as a high-performance electric hypercar, boasting over 3,000 horsepower and a cutting-edge 1200V architecture. It has already gained attention for its track performance, including a sub-seven-minute lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife—placing it among the fastest production electric vehicles.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Equipped with advanced features such as BYD’s DiSus-X active suspension system and carbon-ceramic braking components, the model reflects the company’s push into elite performance territory traditionally dominated by global luxury brands.

The launch also highlights the ambitions of Yangwang, BYD’s premium sub-brand, which is targeting low-volume, high-price segments. Alongside the U9 Xtreme, the brand showcased its luxury SUV lineup, signaling a broader strategy to compete in both performance and ultra-luxury markets.

With rising investment and innovation, Chinese automakers are increasingly entering segments once led by established Western brands—and BYD’s latest milestone suggests that shift is accelerating.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      