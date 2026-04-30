BYD’s $2.7M Yangwang U9 Xtreme now the most expensive Chinese car ever

BYD’s $2.7M Yangwang U9 Xtreme now the most expensive Chinese car ever

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BYD has made headlines after selling its ultra-exclusive Yangwang U9 Xtreme for more than $2.76 million, marking the highest-priced production vehicle in the company’s history.

The record-breaking deal took place at the Beijing Auto Show 2026, where the limited-run supercar—restricted to just 30 units globally—became the most expensive transaction at the event. At least one vehicle was handed over on-site, underscoring the model’s exclusivity and demand, News.Az reports, citing CNC.

The U9 Xtreme is positioned as a high-performance electric hypercar, boasting over 3,000 horsepower and a cutting-edge 1200V architecture. It has already gained attention for its track performance, including a sub-seven-minute lap time at the Nürburgring Nordschleife—placing it among the fastest production electric vehicles.

Equipped with advanced features such as BYD’s DiSus-X active suspension system and carbon-ceramic braking components, the model reflects the company’s push into elite performance territory traditionally dominated by global luxury brands.

The launch also highlights the ambitions of Yangwang, BYD’s premium sub-brand, which is targeting low-volume, high-price segments. Alongside the U9 Xtreme, the brand showcased its luxury SUV lineup, signaling a broader strategy to compete in both performance and ultra-luxury markets.

With rising investment and innovation, Chinese automakers are increasingly entering segments once led by established Western brands—and BYD’s latest milestone suggests that shift is accelerating.

News.Az