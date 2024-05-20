Mehr: The President and Foreign Minister of Iran died in a helicopter crash

Mehr: The President and Foreign Minister of Iran died in a helicopter crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and the country's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred on Sunday, News.az reports citing Iran's mehr news agency.

A helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raeisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian crashed in a dense forest area in East Azarbaijan on Sunday.The helicopter's passengers, including Ebrahim Raeisi, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution to East Azarbaijan province, along with several other people died in the incident.

News.Az