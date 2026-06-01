Putin, Pashinyan discuss EAEU summit in phone call

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Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said on Monday.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed the results of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, which took place in Astana on 29 May, News.Az reports, citing News Armenia.

“The results of the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held in Astana on 29 May were discussed,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin also congratulated Pashinyan on his birthday during the call.

News.Az