15 ships passed Hormuz with permission in past 24 hours: Iran's IRGC

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Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy has stated that 15 vessels, including four oil tankers, transited the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

In a statement carried by Iran’s Fars news agency, the IRGC navy claimed the ships were able to pass through the strategic waterway after receiving permission and coordinating their movements with the force.

The organisation also issued a warning, saying it would consider any form of cooperation by vessels with “hostile forces” to be an “imminent security threat” and would respond to such actions accordingly.

News.Az