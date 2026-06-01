Amber Alert: 5-year-old girl abducted from Carson City

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An Amber Alert and the Emergency Alert System have been activated following the abduction of a 5-year-old girl from a Carson City home early Monday morning.

Amaya Meithof, 5, was reportedly taken at 4:36 a.m. on June 1, 2026, from an address at 2021 Lone Mountain #15 in Carson City, Nevada. Authorities note that the child has common allergies, News.Az reports, citing KOLO TV.

The Carson City Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as Christopher Meithof. He is believed to be driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Oregon license plate 576 QNU.

According to law enforcement, the vehicle's last known direction of travel was southbound toward Quartz Hill, California.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Amaya or the suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office immediately or call 911.

News.Az