China aircraft carrier launches drills near the Philippines

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Tensions are rising in the western Pacific after Japan’s defense ministry reported a massive wave of Chinese naval activity right in the backyard of U.S. allies.

Between May 26 and May 28, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning, accompanied by a fleet of warships, was spotted cruising the waters just east of the Philippines’ Luzon island. According to an official bulletin released by Tokyo, the carrier didn't just pass through—it put on a massive display of military force, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

During the three-day window, fighter jets and helicopters stationed on the Liaoning conducted roughly 170 take-off and landing drills. At one point, the Chinese fleet sailed within 367 miles (590 km) of Japan’s Miyakojima island. Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force tracked the carrier as it moved southeastward along the Philippines before losing immediate contact on Friday.

The high-stakes drills come at a time of extreme friction in the region. Taiwan’s defense ministry has also been on high alert, noting that the Liaoning recently became the first Chinese carrier to sail through the sensitive Taiwan Strait since late last year.

Military analysts view Beijing's intensified maritime operations as a direct warning shot. As Japan, the Philippines, and the United States rapidly deepen their security ties to counter regional threats, China is aggressively flexing its naval muscles to show it won't be easily contained.

News.Az