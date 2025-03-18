3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.

Sharp shaking, lasting roughly 10 seconds, was felt in all around the Bay Area, including the South Bay, Peninsula, North Bay, San Francisco and, of course, East Bay, News.Az reports, citing US media.

For Haley Correa, who grew up in Stockton, it was a small but special quake.

“I’m 32 and this is the first earthquake I ever felt,” Correa said as she dined with a friend at a Dublin restaurant. “We were just sitting here eating and it started rocking.”

Correa described the quake as a dizzying swaying left to right.