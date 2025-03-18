3.9-magnitude earthquake jolts San Francisco Bay Area
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 shook the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday.
Sharp shaking, lasting roughly 10 seconds, was felt in all around the Bay Area, including the South Bay, Peninsula, North Bay, San Francisco and, of course, East Bay, News.Az reports, citing US media.
For Haley Correa, who grew up in Stockton, it was a small but special quake.
“I’m 32 and this is the first earthquake I ever felt,” Correa said as she dined with a friend at a Dublin restaurant. “We were just sitting here eating and it started rocking.”
Correa described the quake as a dizzying swaying left to right.
Others in the Bay Area said they felt a jolt.
The quake was initially reported to be magnitude 4.2 but quickly revised downward to 4.0 then 3.9. At least four aftershocks exceeding magnitude 2.0 struck following the initial quake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which estimated that there is a 19% chance of aftershocks above 3.0.
Reports of damage were not immediately available.