Cristian Ronaldo wins first Saudi Pro League title with Al Nassr

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Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as his Al Nassr defeated Damac 4–1 on Thursday, securing the Portuguese star his first Saudi Pro League title since joining the league in January 2023, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

It is Al Nassr’s 11th league title overall, but their first since Ronaldo arrived, as the club finished two points ahead of rivals Al Hilal to clinch the championship on the final matchday of the season.

Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, who also found the net, and former Atlético Madrid and Chelsea forward João Félix both featured alongside Ronaldo in the match, with the team led by manager Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo has now scored more than 100 goals for the club across his three seasons in Saudi Arabia, having joined the Saudi Pro League after his second stint with Manchester United.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has now captured domestic league titles in Portugal, England, Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. He is also set to represent Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be his sixth appearance at football’s biggest international tournament.

Ronaldo’s only other trophy with Al Nassr had been the Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023, a competition that is not sanctioned by FIFA.

News.Az