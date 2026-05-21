Deadly building collapse hits Morocco’s Fez

Residents of adjacent buildings in the densely populated neighbourhood were asked to evacuate as a precaution against potential further collapses, while a search for potential survivors was still under way, News.Az reports, citing TRT World.

By midday, six people had been rescued from the rubble of the building, which was built in the 1980s, Al Oula state television reported.

"The collapse created a wave of fear," a neighbour told the channel.