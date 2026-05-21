5,000 more American troops heading to Poland, Trump says

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On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will deploy an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.

Trump, in a Truth Social post, cited his relationship with Poland's conservative nationalist president, Karol Nawrocki, as the reason behind his decision to send additional troops, News.Az reports, citing The Jerusalem Post.

The announcement comes two days after US Vice President JD Vance told reporters a US troop deployment to Poland had been delayed.

The US had been reviewing its troop presence in Europe and had long been expected to scale it back following demands from Trump that NATO take a larger ‌role in the defense of Europe.

Decision based on Nawrocki's win, says Trump

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump said in the post.

Trump hosted Nawrocki at the White House in May last year and backed him at a crucial moment ahead of the Polish election in which Nawrocki went on to defeat the candidate of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European, centrist party.

He met Nawrocki again at the White House in September and said at the time that the US could increase its troop presence in Poland and pledged to secure the country's defense.

News.Az