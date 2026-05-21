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Tennessee prison officials halted the execution of a man convicted of murder on Thursday after being unable to locate a suitable vein for the lethal injection.

on Thursday ​after failing to find a suitable vein for ‌a lethal injection.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee later granted a one-year reprieve from execution to Tony Carruthers, 57, who was sentenced ​to death after he was found guilty of ​kidnapping and murdering three people in 1994, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

After Carruthers ⁠was taken to the execution chamber at a maximum-security ​prison in Nashville, prison officials spent more than an hour ​trying to establish an intravenous line before calling off the execution and returning him to his cell, according to an Associated ​Press reporter present as a media witness.

Prison officials were ​able to set up a primary intravenous line, the Tennessee Department ‌of ⁠Correction said in a statement, but struggled to establish a "backup line" required by the state's lethal injection protocol.

"I am granting Tony Von Carruthers a temporary reprieve from ​execution for one ​year," Lee ⁠said in a statement.

Carruthers becomes at least the seventh man to survive his execution ​date in the U.S. after a botched ​lethal injection ⁠attempt, according to the abolitionist group Reprieve.

"Lethal injection is touted as a humane, 'medical' method of execution. Bloody and prolonged ⁠execution ​attempts like this one expose ​the gruesome reality," Matt Wells, Reprieve's U.S. deputy director, said in a ​statement.

News.Az