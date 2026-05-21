Drone attack by Ukraine disrupts major Russian oil refinery

+ ↺ − 16 px

NORSI, Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery, shut down its main CDU-6 unit following a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday.

Virtually all major refineries in central ​Russia have been forced to halt or ​scale back output after Ukrainian drone attacks ⁠in recent days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russia's second-largest ​producer of gasoline, NORSI can process 16 million ​metric tons of oil per year, equivalent to some 320,000 barrels per day.

The shutdown of the CDU-6 ​unit at NORSI will lead to a ​sharp decline in the refinery's output, adding further uncertainty to ‌Russia's ⁠energy sector and fuel supply.

The unit is usually able to process 25,700 metric tons per day, equivalent to some 190,000 barrels, and ​accounts for ​53% of ⁠the refinery's overall capacity.

Gleb Nikitin, governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, said ​on Wednesday a fire had occurred ​at ⁠the industrial site.

Ukraine's general staff said it had struck a Lukoil-owned oil refinery near Kstovo in Nizhny ⁠Novgorod, ​which is located some ​450 km (280 miles) east of Moscow.

Lukoil did not immediately reply ​to a request for comment.

News.Az