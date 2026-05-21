Drone attack by Ukraine disrupts major Russian oil refinery
NORSI, Russia’s fourth-largest oil refinery, shut down its main CDU-6 unit following a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday.
Virtually all major refineries in central Russia have been forced to halt or scale back output after Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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Russia's second-largest producer of gasoline, NORSI can process 16 million metric tons of oil per year, equivalent to some 320,000 barrels per day.
The shutdown of the CDU-6 unit at NORSI will lead to a sharp decline in the refinery's output, adding further uncertainty to Russia's energy sector and fuel supply.
The unit is usually able to process 25,700 metric tons per day, equivalent to some 190,000 barrels, and accounts for 53% of the refinery's overall capacity.
Gleb Nikitin, governor of Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, said on Wednesday a fire had occurred at the industrial site.
Ukraine's general staff said it had struck a Lukoil-owned oil refinery near Kstovo in Nizhny Novgorod, which is located some 450 km (280 miles) east of Moscow.
Lukoil did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
By Ulviyya Salmanli