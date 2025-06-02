After political turmoil, South Korea faces a defining presidential vote

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea is heading to the polls on June 3 to elect a new president to replace Yoon Suk-yeol, who was impeached and removed from office following his ill-fated attempt to impose martial law last December. This snap election is more than a routine political event—it is a decisive moment with far-reaching implications for the country’s democratic stability and its delicate foreign relations with China, the United States, and nuclear-armed North Korea.

Though the martial law decree lasted only six hours, its consequences have been profound. The move plunged South Korea into political chaos, sparking mass protests, a violent riot at a courthouse, and the appointment of three caretaker leaders within just six months. The incoming president faces the daunting task of restoring public trust and healing a deeply fractured society.

At the same time, the economic landscape poses significant challenges. South Korea is grappling with a deepening downturn, complicated further by ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States. Washington’s 25 percent levy on key South Korean exports such as steel, aluminum, and automobiles threatens to strain an already fragile economy.

South Korean protesters holding a banner that reads "We condemn Yoon Suk Yeol's illegal martial law" during a rally at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on December 4, 2021. Photo: Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images

The candidates: Lee Jae-myung vs. Kim Moon-soo

This high-stakes election features two main contenders:

Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, a 60-year-old former governor of Gyeonggi Province and a human rights lawyer turned politician. Lee has been a staunch critic of the ousted President Yoon and was instrumental in leading impeachment efforts against him. His campaign centers on national unity and reconciliation, seeking to bridge South Korea’s sharp political divisions.

Lee’s platform, branded “Jalsanism,” advocates social justice, economic fairness, and democratic reform. Key proposals include a four-day workweek, raising the retirement age, establishing universal basic services, and implementing a recall system for lawmakers. Despite facing several ongoing criminal trials, Lee’s popularity has surged, partly due to disillusioned conservatives abandoning the fractured People Power Party (PPP). He presents himself as a unifying figure amid national turmoil.

Kim Moon-soo, 73, is the candidate of the conservative People Power Party. Once a labor activist, Kim has evolved into a staunch conservative and served as labor minister under President Yoon. His campaign emphasizes business-friendly policies, a tough stance on North Korea, and reinforcing security ties with the United States.

Kim’s nomination process was turbulent, marked by internal party conflicts that briefly revoked his candidacy. However, a membership-wide vote restored his position, signaling a party divided yet determined to maintain conservative control. Kim stands as the embodiment of the conservative establishment’s interests.

This election is widely seen as a referendum on South Korea’s democratic future. Lee Jae-myung appeals to voters with promises to heal political rifts and uphold democratic values. Kim Moon-soo counters with a focus on national security, economic deregulation, and continuity of a hardline stance against the North.

Voter turnout is expected to be high, reflecting the public’s urgent desire for stability and clear direction amid political upheaval. Both candidates pledge to confront critical issues including economic recovery, regional security tensions, and domestic political polarization.

Kim Moon-soo (right) and Lee Jae-myung (left). Photo: NK News

Foreign policy: Navigating a volatile neighborhood

Although overshadowed by domestic issues, foreign policy remains a crucial undercurrent in the election. Relations with North Korea are tense, with Pyongyang having called Seoul its “invariable principal enemy,” scrapped the goal of reunification, severed communication lines, and escalated provocations such as balloon and drone incursions.

Lee Jae-myung has pledged to ease tensions by restoring military hotlines and maintaining denuclearization goals on the Korean Peninsula. His foreign policy vision is pragmatic, emphasizing the importance of the US alliance and security cooperation with Japan, while avoiding unnecessary antagonism toward China and Russia.

Kim Moon-soo advocates continuing President Yoon’s hardline approach, emphasizing “pre-emptive deterrence” with ballistic missiles and the possible redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons. He has even suggested pursuing nuclear armament by seeking the right to reprocess nuclear fuel—a controversial step toward potential atomic weapons development.

The candidates also diverge in their approach to South Korea’s key international partners: the United States, South Korea’s security cornerstone, and China, its largest trading partner. Lee stresses balancing these relationships in line with national interests, while Kim leans toward strengthening alliances to confront regional threats.

South Korea’s June 3 election is more than a contest between two individuals; it is a pivotal moment for the country’s democratic resilience and geopolitical posture. As voters decide, they weigh competing visions for the nation’s future—whether to pursue reconciliation and reform or to double down on security and economic conservatism. The outcome will undoubtedly shape South Korea’s political landscape and international relations for years to come.

