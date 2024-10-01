Baku's approach to climate financing aligned with global challenges, says Azerbaijani MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faiq Mahmudov



Azerbaijani economist and Milli Majlis deputy, Vugar Bayramov , emphasized the importance of securing more financial resources in the fight against climate change, particularly in the context of COP targets. Bayramov highlighted that the commitment of countries to both policy and financial obligations is critical in addressing the global climate crisis.

"The realization of COP targets has increased the need for greater financial contributions. Given the significance of forming financial commitments by states in combating climate change, it is essential to ensure that funds are allocated appropriately. Baku's approach is well-suited to the current global challenges, as raising finance for climate action also serves a preventive role," Bayramov stated.He further added that addressing global issues like climate change in advance, through increased funding, can significantly mitigate future impacts. "The initiative should be highly regarded, as its essence lies in mobilizing all efforts to combat climate change and uniting forces in this direction."Bayramov also underscored the role of developed countries in supporting such initiatives, suggesting that their closer involvement could enhance the overall systematization of global efforts against climate change."The proactive stance taken by Baku in securing climate finance is a crucial step toward preventing the worsening of global environmental challenges," he concluded.

News.Az