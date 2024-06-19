Baku stages panel discussion on climate change under COP29-related meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Attendants of the 29th High-Level Meeting themed "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" debated the impact of climate change on water resources, biodiversity, and food security during the panel discussion under the meeting in Baku, News.az reports.

Former President of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi noted that the hydrological cycle has gone through a complete makeover owing to climate change and pollution running rampant.“As a result of climate change, 90 percent of major climate-related disasters over the past 25 years have been water-related,” he said.

