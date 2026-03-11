Yandex metrika counter

Tesla China EV sales rise for fourth straight month

  • Economics
  • Share
Tesla China EV sales rise for fourth straight month
Source: Xinhua

Sales of Tesla’s China-made electric vehicles increased for a fourth consecutive month in February, helped by a low comparison base from the previous year despite seasonal factors.

According to Tesla China, sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at its Shanghai plant, including exports to markets such as Europe, reached 58,600 units last month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marked a 91% increase compared with a year earlier and followed a 9.3% rise recorded in January.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

However, sales were down 15.2% from January levels.

Tesla’s China-made EV deliveries in February 2025 had been affected by a partial suspension of assembly lines for the refreshed Model Y during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Sales during the first two months of the year often show significant fluctuations due to the shifting dates of the Lunar New Year.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      