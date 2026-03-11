Tesla China EV sales rise for fourth straight month

According to Tesla China, sales of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at its Shanghai plant, including exports to markets such as Europe, reached 58,600 units last month, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This marked a 91% increase compared with a year earlier and followed a 9.3% rise recorded in January.

However, sales were down 15.2% from January levels.

Tesla’s China-made EV deliveries in February 2025 had been affected by a partial suspension of assembly lines for the refreshed Model Y during the Lunar New Year holiday.

Sales during the first two months of the year often show significant fluctuations due to the shifting dates of the Lunar New Year.