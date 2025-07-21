Bangladesh Air Force jet crashes into Dhaka school - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet F-7 BGI crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka's northern Uttara area on July 21, 2025, killing at least one person and injuring four others, according to military and fire officials.

The crash occurred in the afternoon while children were present on campus. Television footage showed flames and thick black smoke rising from the crash site, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Bangladesh Army's public relations office confirmed that the aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan said one person had died, and four others were injured, but further details were not immediately available.

News.Az