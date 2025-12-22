'Beloved' SeaWorld killer whale Katina dies at 50

+ ↺ − 16 px

SeaWorld announced on Sunday the passing of Katina, one of its killer whales, at the age of 50, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her health had significantly declined with age.

Katina died surrounded by the animal care and medical teams who had worked closely with her for nearly 40 years, the park said.

The whale was famous for her playful personality, including sticking her tongue out, and for her love of “speed swimming.”

In a statement, SeaWorld said: “For many wonderful years, Katina awed and inspired millions of our guests to appreciate and learn more about this amazing species. This is an incredibly difficult time for those who knew and loved Katina. We appreciate the support of the community as we grieve her loss together with her loyal fans everywhere.”

News.Az