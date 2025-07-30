Yandex metrika counter

At least 4 whales wash ashore in Japan after 8.8 earthquake - VIDEO

  • World
  • Share
At least 4 whales wash ashore in Japan after 8.8 earthquake - VIDEO
At least 4 whales wash ashore in Japan after 8.8 earthquake

At least four whales have washed up along Japan’s coast just hours after a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the eastern coast of Russia, triggering multiple tsunami warnings across the northern Pacific.

In Japan’s Hokkaido region, civilians were seen gathering on top of buildings as authorities urged residents to seek higher ground amid fears of incoming waves, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident comes just a day after five beluga whales were found washed ashore in Kamchatka, Russia — the same region that became the epicenter of Wednesday’s record-breaking quake.

The rare strandings have fueled speculation among locals and environmental groups that the animals’ unusual behavior could have been an early warning sign of the seismic disaster.

The earthquake has generated multiple tsunami waves in the northern Pacific, with officials continuing to monitor coastal areas for aftershocks and further sea-level surges.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      