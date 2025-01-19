Can Trump restore America's greatness?

+ ↺ − 16 px

So, it will happen now - the inauguration of the new (that is, former, but new) President of the USA . And I will not be surprised that during the inauguration Donald Trump will say something like: “I told you before –“ I'll be back”. And at the same time he will make a face like Schwarzenegger's character in the famous movie at that moment.

A plane carrying Donald Trump Jr., the son of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives in Nuuk, Greenland, on January 11, 2025. Photo: Emil Stach/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Imaages

We remember and know that Trump's main campaign slogan was: ”Make America Great Again!” And now it comes the four-year period to do it. We can go through a long list of options for greatness, parameters and criteria that characterize America as a great country. And we can also turn to history, and find those periods and moments in times when America really looked, was considered as a great country. And so in the current situation, it is quite important to understand what it was that made America great in the eyes of Americans and the rest of the world.In my opinion, America dramatically became great when the following events took place in the world. Once upon a time America expanded its territory and possessed the new state of Alaska. Once upon a time America created aircraft carriers that allowed it to arrive anywhere in the world and dictate its request and to protect its interests. And America struck Japan with atomic weapons never seen before. And America flew to the Moon, and Americans successfully and repeatedly walked and rode on the surface of the Moon. And America created and gave the world the Internet.The list goes on and on, but in my opinion, these events make it clear that America's greatness is not possible without two things: unique scientific and technological achievements, as well as enormous military and technical capabilities and powerful weapons systems. That allowing to America to not just show what it has created, but to show that it was created for the world, individual countries to take their hat off to America, and do what America needs to do. To be Great America.And so with that in mind, the new President Trump is already declaring that he will add Greenland to America ; that he will solve the Panama Canal issue; that the Gulf of Mexico will become what it should be; that Canada will become a true Canada and great with America - as part of America....And it probably doesn't end there. It cannot be ruled out, for example, that America will include the Moon. And with Trump America will do everything to make sure that this is confirmed by real steps. And if anyone will not agree - let them try to compare with America in its lunar program - Artemis mission to the Moon. And I would like to recall another U.S. president who was very successful in making America great, as well as some of his steps in this superiority of America over the rest of the world, and above all the Soviet Union - the predecessor of today's Russia.So, there was a time in history when the USSR and the US were desperately competing for influence in the world. Possession of the world. Superiority over each other in power potential. And there was an unbelievable arms race between them. Because it is the possession of powerful and incomparable weapons that gives you the ability to dictate, threaten, and surpass. And at one point, then-President Reagan announced that America beginning to create, and to place unrivaled weapons in space. Which would negate the Soviet nuclear missile weapons capability. It was the unforgettable Star Wars program. And it just so happened that the USSR and its leadership believed Reagan. And they desperately entered the arms race to create a response and counteraction to this “Star Wars” program. As we remember, It ended badly for the USSR – an incredible expenditures and efforts to develop and create new, non-standard nuclear missile weapon systems became a key factor in the collapse of the USSR....And another completely unbelievable circumstance was the fact that it turned out later that Reagan's “Star Wars” was his bluff. It was very successful, because the USSR “fell for” this bluff, and - perished. And America became very great as a result. Looking at today's picture of the world, in which America's competitor - Russia - has shown one “Oreshnik” , which America has not have similarity to yet... A world in which America cannot become great, if even all its pensioners get free food, but at the same time somebody like Venezuela does not answer America's orders....I am very likely to assume that the way to American’s Greatness will inevitably involve an arms race. And that Trump will certainly launch programs to design, produce, and unusually deploy the latest and very numerous weapons systems. Strategic weapons. The newest. Unique one. Well, and Russia in return will certainly join this way. To prevent America from becoming a dictator, oppressor of Russia, spreader of unconventional values. History will show how it will end up - and for whom, and how - history will show. It seems to me that history does tend to repeat itself.

