Canada plans to hand seized Russian mega-plane to Ukraine

A massive Russian Antonov An-124 cargo plane that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport since the start of Russia’s invasion may soon get a new mission — flying for Ukraine.

Canada has launched legal proceedings to officially seize the aircraft, which belongs to the sanctioned Volga-Dnepr Group. Foreign Minister Anita Anand announced that if the government wins the case, the plane will be transferred to Kyiv as a direct show of support, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Calling the Antonov “a symbol of accountability,” Anand said those enabling Russia’s war will face consequences and emphasized that Ukraine will not rebuild alone. She also noted that Russia destroyed several Antonov planes in Ukraine during the first phase of the war — meaning sending this aircraft would help replenish the fleet Ukraine lost.

The Canadian government says it has spent months untangling the aircraft’s ownership structure. While the court action is underway, officials are also exploring legislative options to speed up the transfer. For Canada, the decision is not only about sanction enforcement, but also about sending a clear political message: Russian assets stranded abroad will not sit idle while Ukraine fights for survival.

Canada will also accelerate the remaining C$10 million from its C$70 million commitment to help restore Ukraine’s power infrastructure — urgently needed as Russia continues to target energy facilities.

If the court rules in Ottawa’s favor, the colossal Russian jet that once symbolized Moscow’s reach could soon become a powerful emblem of Ukraine’s resilience instead.

