At least 15 hospitalized after JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Florida
At least 15 passengers were hospitalized after a JetBlue flight suddenly lost altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, according to officials.
JetBlue flight 1230, en route from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, “experienced a drop in altitude,” the airline said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The aircraft was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.
The incident occurred amid growing strain on the U.S. aviation sector, as the ongoing government shutdown affects air traffic controller staffing and contributes to widespread flight delays ahead of the busy holiday travel season.
The FAA said it’s investigating the “flight control issue” on the Airbus A320. It’s unclear if the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.
The flight was met on the ground by medical personnel, a Tampa International Airport spokesperson said.