At least 15 hospitalized after JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Florida

At least 15 passengers were hospitalized after a JetBlue flight suddenly lost altitude and was forced to make an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, according to officials.

JetBlue flight 1230, en route from Cancun, Mexico, to Newark, New Jersey, “experienced a drop in altitude,” the airline said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The aircraft was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 p.m. ET, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed.

The incident occurred amid growing strain on the U.S. aviation sector, as the ongoing government shutdown affects air traffic controller staffing and contributes to widespread flight delays ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

The FAA said it’s investigating the “flight control issue” on the Airbus A320. It’s unclear if the National Transportation Safety Board will also investigate.

The flight was met on the ground by medical personnel, a Tampa International Airport spokesperson said. Approximately 15 to 20 people were evaluated and transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Tampa Bay Fire Rescue spokesperson Vivian Shedd said. No further details were available on the nature of the injuries. Air traffic audio from LiveATC.net captured a radio call that reported injuries aboard the plane, including “maybe a laceration in the head,” the Associated Press reported. It’s unclear why the plane dropped in altitude. “Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” JetBlue said in their statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.” The incident happened just after a strong cold front passed through Florida, leaving in its wake gusty winds and light rain showers.

