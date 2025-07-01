Earthquake rattles Northern California
- 01 Jul 2025 10:10
- 01 Jul 2025 10:20
- 1027386
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/-earthquake-rattles-northern-california Copied
Photo: Shutterstock
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Merced County on Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey
The quake was centered near the San Luis Reservoir, approximately 15 miles west of Los Banos, and was felt at around 6:30 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing foreing sources.
Fortunately, the USGS reported no damage or injuries as a result of the tremor.