Earthquake rattles Northern California

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck Merced County on Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey

The quake was centered near the San Luis Reservoir, approximately 15 miles west of Los Banos, and was felt at around 6:30 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing foreing sources.

Fortunately, the USGS reported no damage or injuries as a result of the tremor.

