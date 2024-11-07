Elon Musk talks of Trump's election victory: Americans want reforms

+ ↺ − 16 px

The American people elected Republican Donald Trump as the President of the United States because they want reforms, American billionaire Elon Musk wrote on social media, News.Az reports.

According to the entrepreneur, the people of the States have made it clear that they completely reject the current ruling class."Radical government reform is what they want," Musk wrote on his X (former Twitter) page.Musk voted for Trump at a polling station in Cameron County, Texas. On November 6, he said that he intends to work on the effectiveness of the American government if the Republican wins.Note that the election of the 47th President of the United States took place on November 5. In the popular vote, Trump received 51% of the vote, and the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris received 47.4%. Later, the politician, speaking to supporters, called himself the 47th President of the United States and said that his goal as head of state is to end military conflicts in the world.

