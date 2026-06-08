Stellantis announces huge billion-euro boost for Opel

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Stellantis has announced a massive investment of more than 1 billion euros ($1.16 billion) into its German brand, Opel, lock-stretching the automaker's commitment to Germany through 2030.

The major financial injection will secure the future of Opel’s Ruesselsheim plant, which has been designated to produce the highly anticipated next generation of the best-selling Astra compact car. As part of a broader European strategy, Stellantis plans to roll out at least four new Opel models by the end of the decade. This upcoming lineup includes successors to both the Astra and the Corsa, alongside a brand-new compact SUV developed in partnership with Chinese automaker Leapmotor, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Both the future Astra and Corsa will utilize Stellantis' new STLA One platform, a foundation engineered to power a fresh wave of electrified vehicles across the automotive giant's portfolio, which also includes Fiat, Peugeot, and Jeep.

According to Stellantis Europe chief Emanuele Cappellano, the compact car segment accounts for roughly 30% of all vehicle sales in Europe, making this German investment a critical pillar of the company's regional strategy. The move follows a massive 60-billion-euro strategic overhaul announced by Stellantis last month, which heavily leverages production partnerships with Chinese manufacturers Leapmotor and Dongfeng to accelerate its electrification goals.

News.Az