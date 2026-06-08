Missile hits tanker off Oman; 24 Indian sailors rescued

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Omani authorities rescued 24 Indian sailors from a burning oil tanker off their coast using a helicopter.

The fire broke out after the ship was hit by a missile, the seafarers' union in India told CBS News, News.Az reports, citing Sweden Herald.

The Palau-flagged ship Marivex caught fire earlier on Monday. All evacuees escaped without injury, the AFP news agency reports.

The ship, under a previous name - Arihant - is subject to sanctions by the US due to alleged links to Iran, according to CBS, but it is unclear who fired on the ship.

The US maintains a blockade of Iranian ports and, during the ongoing ceasefire with Iran, has both shelled and redirected merchant ships in the area.

News.Az