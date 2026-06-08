Thousands rally in Berlin demanding Chancellor Merz step down

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Thousands of protesters took to the streets of central Berlin on Monday, demanding the immediate resignation of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and calling for snap elections.

The demonstration, heavily backed by far-right groups, saw an estimated 4,000 participants gather by midday. Waving German flags and carrying signs reading "Government resign" and "Not my Chancellor," the crowd revived the historic chant "We are the people"—a slogan increasingly co-opted by populist movements in recent years. Roughly 700 police officers were deployed to monitor the event, which authorities reported remained largely peaceful, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Organized by an initiative called "Projekt M1llion," the rally promoted an 11-point plan focused on halting migration, enforcing immediate deportations, scrapping planned health reforms, and eliminating mandatory public broadcasting fees. Protesters also voiced sharp anger over the government's current climate-related taxes.

The backlash comes at a challenging time for Chancellor Merz, who leads a coalition government with the center-left Social Democrats. A recent Forsa poll revealed that a staggering 85% of respondents are dissatisfied with Merz's performance, leaving him with a meager 13% approval rating. Despite the pressure, Merz has firmly rejected demands for an early vote, arguing that plunging Europe's largest economy into political instability would carry too high a cost.

News.Az