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Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

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Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival
Photo credit: AZERTAC

The Greece-Azerbaijan Friendship Society "Qala" took part in the 25th annual Food for Good International Food Festival in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Proceeds from the festival were donated to an orphanage in Greece's Filyro region, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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The event aimed to promote Azerbaijani cuisine, national traditions, and the country's rich cultural heritage to an international audience, while fostering cultural dialogue and mutual understanding among different peoples.

The festival featured national cuisines from more than 40 countries and attracts over 3,000 visitors annually.

Through its participation, the Greece-Azerbaijan Friendship Society "Qala" presented Azerbaijan's culinary traditions and cultural values to festival guests, contributing to greater awareness of the country's heritage among the international community.

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival

News about - Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at Thessaloniki food festival


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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