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Trump phones Netanyahu after Israel-Iran clashes

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Trump phones Netanyahu after Israel-Iran clashes
Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday following renewed exchanges of fire between Israel and Iran after an April ceasefire.

The call came amid reports of an increasingly testy relationship between the U.S. leader and Netanyahu, with Trump calling his ally "crazy" during another recent phone call between the two, News.Az reports, citing The Korea Times.

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Iran fired missiles at Israel overnight and Israel responded by targeting military sites in the Islamic republic, sparking fears of a new full-scale conflict.

"Israel and Iran must immediately stop 'shooting'," Trump wrote earlier Monday on social media.

A White House official confirmed Trump and Netanyahu spoke on Monday without giving further details.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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