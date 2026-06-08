FIFA settles €65m dispute with Lassana Diarra without paying compensation

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FIFA told AFP that it denies any wrongdoing and has not made any compensation payments.

Former France international football player Lassana Diarra has agreed a settlement with FIFA and the Belgian Football Association, ending a protracted legal dispute over football transfer rules, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The deal concludes proceedings tied to Diarra’s €65 million damages claim, which followed a landmark judgment by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) that found elements of FIFA’s regulations incompatible with EU law.

FIFA told AFP that "following the comprehensive agreement they reached, Mr. Lassana Diarra and FIFA have settled all legal proceedings between them," adding that FIFA "does not acknowledge any wrongdoing and has not made any compensation payments."

Diarra’s legal representatives have not publicly commented on the agreement.

The dispute dates back to Diarra’s exit from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in 2014 after a pay disagreement. The club ruled the termination unjustified and pursued compensation, initially seeking €20 million before the amount was reduced to €10.5 million.

The case had wider implications. Belgian club Charleroi ultimately chose not to sign Diarra, fearing it could be held jointly liable under FIFA regulations.

In October 2024, the CJEU found that FIFA’s rules imposed “considerable legal risks” and “potentially very high financial risks” on players and clubs, limiting the free movement of professional footballers within the EU.

The court ruled the measures exceeded what was necessary and risked distorting competition across Europe’s football market.

Settlement follows regulatory changes

While earlier talks between Diarra and FIFA failed to produce an agreement, the settlement now brings the case to a close.

Following the CJEU ruling, FIFA has already revised its transfer framework, introducing interim rules covering compensation and the burden of proof in contractual disputes.

The Diarra ruling has also prompted broader challenges to the transfer system. A Europe-wide class action supported by player unions is ongoing, seeking compensation for players who say they suffered financial losses under the previous rules.

News.Az