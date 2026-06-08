US sanctions target over 100 Nicaraguan officials

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The United States has intensified its diplomatic measures by imposing additional visa restrictions on over 100 Nicaraguan officials and their relatives.

The move comes in reaction to the death of Brooklyn Rivera, a 73-year-old indigenous leader, in state custody, a situation labeled by the U.S. as the result of persecution, News.Az reports, citing Devdiscourse.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signaled out the Nicaraguan government for Rivera's tragic death, expressing solidarity with the Nicaraguan population striving for democracy in the face of oppressive leadership.

News.Az