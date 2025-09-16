Erdogan signals Türkiye’s path to nuclear technology leadership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye today is taking steps that could fundamentally reshape its role in the global balance of power. The country is preparing to make a historic move—one that may, in the long run, bring it closer to the exclusive circle of nations with advanced nuclear capabilities. This ambition, for now, is focused not on creating nuclear weapons, but on achieving true technological sovereignty, energy independence, and elevating its status as a regional and global power. Yet, in the complex realm of nuclear technology, the line between civilian and military applications is often blurred, sparking inevitable debates and concerns around the world.

The catalyst for this discussion came from Türkiye’s Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, who used the domestic social media platform NSocial to unveil the government’s vision. Under the framework of the ambitious “National Technological Leap” initiative, Türkiye aims to meet the rapidly growing energy needs of its economy—from powering artificial intelligence systems and supporting the defense industry to driving production in the chemical and steel sectors—through domestic, zero-carbon, and uninterrupted solutions. At the heart of this strategy lies the creation of a homegrown nuclear reactor, one designed entirely by Turkish engineers and scientists, using local resources and advanced technological expertise.

For decades, Türkiye has worked with foreign partners to develop its nuclear sector. The most notable example is the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, currently being built with Russian support. However, the announcement of an independent nuclear reactor project represents a significant shift: Ankara wants to reduce its dependence on external suppliers, guarantee its energy security, and assert its political and technological independence. These reactors will be developed through collaboration between Türkiye’s leading industrial enterprises, top universities, and national scientific institutions such as TÜBİTAK and TENMAK, with a strong emphasis on local production. The plan signals that Türkiye no longer wants to simply be a participant in the global nuclear landscape—it wants to shape its own destiny.

While this may seem like a radical new initiative, Türkiye’s engagement with nuclear technology has deep historical roots. The country began investing in this sector as far back as the mid-20th century. In 1956, the government established the General Secretariat of the Atomic Energy Commission, which was later reorganized into the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority in 1982. Just a few years later, in 1962, Türkiye opened the Çekmece Nuclear Research and Training Center (ÇNAEM), which became the cornerstone of nuclear research and specialist training in the country. Over the following decades, Türkiye built a network of nuclear research facilities, including the Sarayköy Nuclear Research and Training Center, launched in 2005, and the ANAEM nuclear research center, which began operations in 2010. Today, Istanbul Technical University operates its own research reactor, known as TRIGA, and several compact accelerators are used by private companies, especially in the medical field. This long-term investment has given Türkiye one of the most advanced civilian nuclear infrastructures in the Middle East.

Analysts note, however, that moving from advanced civilian nuclear technology to nuclear weapons remains a challenging and distant goal. It would require not just scientific expertise, but also a political decision of enormous consequence. Yet, Türkiye’s recent actions are sparking speculation precisely because of the inherent dual-use nature of nuclear technology.

A key advantage in Türkiye’s nuclear ambitions lies in its domestic fuel resources, which many experts consider one of its strongest strategic assets. According to the Turkish Ministry of Energy, the country possesses proven uranium ore reserves of at least 9,000 tons—enough to power Türkiye’s nuclear energy sector for 30 to 50 years without relying on imports. Even more remarkable is Türkiye’s massive thorium reserve, estimated at 380,000 tons, a figure that places the country among the global leaders in thorium resources. Thorium is especially significant because it can be used as a fuel in certain types of nuclear reactors and, under specific conditions, can eventually be converted into weapons-grade uranium-233.

For years, the development of these resources was tightly controlled by foreign interests. Until 2018, the exclusive rights to mine and process Türkiye’s uranium and thorium deposits were held by the U.S.-based company Westwater Resources and its affiliates. However, in a dramatic move, the Turkish government abruptly revoked these licenses, taking back full control over its nuclear fuel supply. This decision was not just about economics—it was a symbolic declaration of independence, signaling that Ankara intended to make its own decisions regarding its nuclear future, free from foreign dominance.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself has repeatedly hinted at Türkiye’s dissatisfaction with the current global nuclear order. In a notable speech delivered in September 2019 in Sivas, Erdogan described as “unacceptable” the fact that Türkiye and other developing nations are denied the right to possess nuclear weapons, while a select group of states monopolizes these technologies. “It is unacceptable,” he declared, “that Türkiye and other developing nations are denied the right to have nuclear warheads.”

However, he carefully avoided saying whether Türkiye intended to actually pursue military nuclear capabilities, leaving the issue deliberately open-ended. This ambiguity has fueled constant speculation among Western and Russian analysts, and the recent announcement of a domestically built reactor has reignited these debates.

At present, Ankara continues to frame its nuclear ambitions in terms of peaceful development, focusing on energy production, cutting-edge research, and climate goals such as reducing carbon emissions. Yet, given the complex geopolitical environment, observers cannot ignore the possibility that Türkiye’s mastery of nuclear technology could, in the future, be redirected toward strategic or even military objectives.

Another major challenge for Türkiye lies in the training and retention of specialized personnel. Nuclear programs depend not only on infrastructure and materials, but also on human expertise. In this regard, Türkiye has faced serious setbacks. One of the most dramatic occurred on November 30, 2007, when a plane crash claimed the lives of 58 people, including six of Türkiye’s leading nuclear scientists. These scientists were on their way to investigate thorium deposits in the province of Isparta, a mission crucial for Türkiye’s energy independence strategy. Later reports suggested possible involvement of the Fethullah Gülen movement, though the full truth remains unclear. The loss of these experts dealt a heavy blow to Türkiye’s nuclear ambitions, highlighting the vulnerability of such programs to political intrigue and even sabotage.

Nevertheless, Türkiye has repeatedly demonstrated resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles. Over the past decades, it has managed to rebuild expertise, expand its research institutions, and cultivate a new generation of scientists and engineers. If political will remains strong and external pressures do not derail the effort, Türkiye could very well succeed in its quest to build a self-sufficient nuclear program.

The decision to develop a domestic nuclear reactor is not just a technological milestone—it is a strategic gamble with profound implications. It reflects Türkiye’s aspiration to rise as a truly independent power, capable of shaping its own destiny and challenging the dominance of established players in the international system. Western nations, particularly NATO allies, are likely to watch Ankara’s progress with a mix of concern and caution. While Türkiye insists its goals are peaceful, the inevitable overlap between civilian and military nuclear technologies ensures that suspicions will persist.

In the broader Middle East, Türkiye’s success could trigger a ripple effect. Other regional powers might feel compelled to accelerate their own nuclear programs, potentially reshaping the security landscape. In this sense, Türkiye’s ambitions are not just a matter of national pride or energy policy—they are a move on the geopolitical chessboard, one that could alter alliances, rivalries, and balances of power.

If Türkiye manages to navigate the complex web of international politics, maintain its internal stability, and continue to invest in scientific and technological innovation, its vision of becoming a self-sufficient nuclear power could soon become reality. Such an achievement would not only secure Türkiye’s energy future, but also elevate its standing on the world stage, positioning it as a decisive player in the global nuclear arena of the 21st century.

Tural Heybatov

News.Az