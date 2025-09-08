Akkuyu NPP to contribute $50 billion to Türkiye's GDP — Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s GDP will increase by $50 billion with with the commissioning of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, News.az reports citing CNN.

"This plant, which will produce 35 billion kWh of electricity per year, will save our country from importing 7 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year. It will also reduce carbon emissions by 35 million tons per year. Akkuyu's contribution to our GDP will total $50 billion," he said.

Erdogan noted that Turkey needs to include nuclear energy in its energy portfolio.

"The resistance to the construction of the NPP on the part of some circles can only be explained by malice, if not ignorance. Such superficial thinking will not benefit the country," he added, recalling that the authorities plan to build at least two more large NPPs.

