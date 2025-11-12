Europe signals a new green wave as major renewable energy investments accelerate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Faig Mahmudov is a journalist based in Azerbaijan. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of News.Az.

Europe has entered a new phase of its energy transition as several major companies and EU institutions announced large-scale investments in renewable energy over the past two days. These decisions come at a strategic moment, as the continent works to strengthen energy security, reduce emissions, and cut dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The latest commitments also reflect Europe’s effort to stabilize its energy markets after several years of volatility caused by supply disruptions, inflation, and high electricity prices.

Portugal’s energy company EDP unveiled one of the largest investment plans plans in recent years, committing 12 billion euros for 2026–2028. According to the company’s roadmap, 7.5 billion euros will go toward renewable energy projects and battery storage systems, while 3.6 billion euros will be used to upgrade electricity grids in Portugal and Spain. The remaining funds will support digitalization and operational development. EDP aims to increase its renewable generation capacity from 20 gigawatts to 25 gigawatts by 2028, representing a 25 percent expansion.

This strategy aligns with the EU’s REPowerEU package, which targets at least 45 percent renewable energy in the total energy mix by 2030.

Source: Reuters

In Spain, TotalEnergies signed a major 10-year clean power agreement with the European data center operator Data4. From 2026 onward, TotalEnergies will provide 610 gigawatt-hours of renewable electricity annually from newly built wind and solar farms. This amount of electricity is equivalent to the yearly consumption of roughly 170,000 European households. The deal highlights an important trend: the rapid expansion of cloud computing and artificial intelligence is sharply increasing the energy demand of data centers.

Studies suggest that electricity consumption by EU data centers could triple by 2030, reaching up to 150 terawatt-hours a year.

The European Commission also introduced a new sustainable transport investment plan aimed at accelerating the decarbonization of aviation, maritime transport, and heavy logistics. The program will mobilize 2.9 billion euros for renewable and low-carbon fuels between 2025 and 2027. Around 300 million euros will be allocated to the development of green aviation fuels, which currently account for less than 0.2 percent of total jet fuel consumption in Europe. Additional funding will support maritime projects focusing on green hydrogen and ammonia.

The EU’s LIFE program also approved 132 new environmental projects worth more than 358 million euros. This is significant because transport remains the EU’s most challenging source of emissions, responsible for about 25 percent of total greenhouse gases, while aviation emissions have risen by more than 25 percent in the past decade.

Source: Reuters

Several individual countries have also announced additional measures. Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands are discussing new offshore wind cooperation targets in the North Sea, with long-term ambitions exceeding 300 gigawatts of installed capacity by 2050. Germany confirmed new tenders for hydrogen-ready gas plants, while France introduced new subsidies to encourage household solar installations amid rising electricity demand and summer heatwaves.

These developments show that Europe is accelerating its clean-energy transformation. The shift is driven not only by climate commitments but also by geopolitical pressures. The energy crisis triggered by the Russia–Ukraine conflict pushed European governments to reduce reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets.

Renewable energy, combined with battery storage and upgraded electricity grids, is becoming a central element of long-term energy security.

Source: BBC

However, obstacles remain. High interest rates and inflation continue to raise project costs, while grid connection delays slow the deployment of new wind and solar installations. Some developers wait three to five years for approval. At the same time, demand for critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel is increasing faster than supply, raising concerns about potential shortages. Public opposition to large wind projects and new transmission lines also creates delays.

Despite these challenges, Europe’s recent investments demonstrate strong momentum toward a cleaner and more resilient energy system. With billions of euros directed toward wind, solar, storage, hydrogen, and sustainable transport, Europe is reinforcing its position as a global leader in renewable energy. The decisions made over the past two days show that the continent is not only maintaining its pace but moving decisively toward a more secure and sustainable energy future.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az