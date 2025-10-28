Azerbaijan, Romania hail parliamentary ties, energy partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani and Romanian parliamentary speakers have praised the development of their countries’ strategic partnership, pointing out that Azerbaijan’s gas exports are making a major contribution to Romania’s energy security.

At a meeting between Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Romanian Senate President Mircea Abrudean, both sides underscored the role of numerous high‑level visits and agreements in strengthening bilateral relations and building a solid legal framework for cooperation. They emphasised the importance of expanding collaboration in education, science, culture and inter‑regional relations, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Gafarova noted the steady development of inter‑parliamentary ties. "The fruitful relations between our two states create a favourable environment for further strengthening cooperation between our legislative bodies,” she said.

She highlighted the role of inter‑parliamentary friendship groups and reciprocal visits by parliamentary leaders and MPs in fostering bilateral relations. Gafarova also reviewed ongoing peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasising the significance of the initialling of the peace agreement during the Washington meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in August. She stressed that achieving peace and stability in the region is of special importance, and pointed out her recent meeting with Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan as a confidence‑building measure in furthering dialogue.

In his response, Abrudean congratulated Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of its Constitution and reaffirmed the importance of the strategic partnership between the two nations. He noted the broad opportunities for developing cooperation in energy, transport, economy and other fields. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on its progress in the normalization process with Armenia and expressed confidence that this will lead to lasting peace and stability in the region.

The meeting also explored ways to deepen inter‑parliamentary cooperation through various committees and discussed enhancing collaboration within international parliamentary organisations and other topics of mutual interest.

Abrudean is visiting Baku to take part in the International Parliamentary Conference marking the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

News.Az