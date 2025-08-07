How Azerbaijan’s newest power plant is powering its energy transition - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In an episode of Energy Frontiers, the 8 November Power Plant, Azerbaijan’s most advanced energy facility and the largest gas power station in the South Caucasus, was explored.

Located in Mingachevir, the country’s energy capital, the plant features hydrogen-ready, combined-cycle technology designed to generate 1,880 megawatts of electricity while cutting emissions by 50%, News.Az reports.

Deputy Minister of Energy Dr. Elnur Soltanov highlights how the facility contributes to Azerbaijan’s net-zero ambitions, saving over one billion cubic metres of natural gas annually. As the host of COP29, Azerbaijan is positioning natural gas as a transitional fuel while investing in the infrastructure for a low-carbon future.



