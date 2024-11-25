Future of military robotics: Russia, NATO, and China's impact - INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.Az presents an exclusive interview with an adjunct Senior Fellow at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Samuel Bendett .

- Drones and UAVs in this conflict play a critical role at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels, performing key tasks such as intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, target tracking and acquisition, one-way attacks, logistics, and communications missions. It is simply impossible to discuss or analyze this conflict without mentioning the pivotal role drones play. Russia is heavily investing in various drone capabilities. However, the use of drones is increasingly met with countermeasures designed to neutralize UAVs or significantly reduce their combat effectiveness. This, in turn, has spurred major advancements in counter-countermeasures, including the development of fiber-optic-controlled drones and UAVs equipped with target tracking, terminal lock, and machine vision applications.While the majority of drones used in Ukraine are remote-piloted, ongoing technological advancements—both in the commercial and military spheres—are enabling greater autonomy in operations. In many respects, Russia lags slightly behind Ukraine, which has led the way in tactical and technological innovations. Nevertheless, the capabilities of the Russian defense industry, combined with contributions from volunteers and startups, are ensuring that Russia can deploy large numbers of drones across various roles.- Many high-tech components and advanced microelectronics used by Russia in its military systems are still sourced from the West through a mix of legal, semi-legal, and illegal channels. As long as Russia can maintain these supply routes, it can continue to procure the materials necessary to field technologies that place pressure on Ukrainian armed forces.- It is unlikely that competition will emerge between Russia and China in the near future, given Russia’s current dependence on China for critical components, microelectronics, and even finished products. Additionally, Russia has borrowed from Iran's expertise, further solidifying its reliance on external partners. China remains one of Russia's key avenues for obtaining the knowledge and capacity needed to develop, design, and deploy a variety of systems.- Russia is learning from its ongoing use of long-range one-way attack drones, such as the Geran and Gerbera, while also analyzing Ukraine’s deployment of long-range drones targeting Russian infrastructure. These developments influence both offensive UAV capabilities and the evolution of air defense and counter-drone tactics and strategies.

