Bauyrzhan Auken: Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan emerging as backbone of Middle Corridor – INTERVIEW

Photo: Bauyrzhan Auken, Leading Expert of the Asian Studies Department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies

+ ↺ − 16 px

As regional connectivity continues to expand, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to play an increasingly important role in the Middle Corridor linking Central Asia, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.

In an interview with News.Az, Bauyrzhan Auken, a leading expert at the Asian Studies Department of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies, shared his views on regional cooperation, transport connectivity and integration within the Organization of Turkic States.

– Mr Auken, how could the role of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the Middle Corridor evolve?

– The role of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will continue to grow, as our countries form the key Caspian link of the Middle Corridor. Kazakhstan serves as Central Asia to western markets, while Azerbaijan acts as the connecting hub between the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, Türkiye and Europe.

Against the backdrop of the corridor’s growing strategic importance, their role will gradually shift from purely transit functions to a more coordinating one. This includes synchronising tariffs, customs procedures, port infrastructure, digital services and logistics standards.

Source: Trend

I believe the summit of the Organization of Turkic States can provide an additional political impetus for the development of the Middle Corridor, as it allows transport connectivity to be viewed not merely as a separate economic project, but as part of a broader strategy of cooperation within the Turkic world.

– To what extent can the creation of unified information databases and digitalisation among OTS countries deepen economic integration?

– The creation of unified information databases and the advancement of digitalisation could significantly deepen economic integration among OTS countries. Today, integration increasingly depends on the speed of data exchange. If countries are able to synchronise customs, transport, logistics and trade information systems, this will reduce bureaucracy, accelerate cargo transit and increase the transparency of mutual trade.

Particularly important is the idea of developing a common approach to cybersecurity. A “unified cyber shield” for OTS countries could become not only a tool for protecting digital infrastructure, but also a platform for exchanging experience, training specialists and jointly responding to cyber threats. This is especially important because digital integration without digital security creates new vulnerabilities.

– What advantages does Azerbaijan gain from its status as a key connecting link between East and West?

– Azerbaijan’s status as a connecting link between East and West offers several advantages. First, it strengthens the country’s geoeconomic importance. Baku is becoming a major logistics, energy and digital hub. Second, it increases Azerbaijan’s investment attractiveness, as ports, free economic zones and service industries develop around transport routes.

Source: APA

Third, this status strengthens Azerbaijan’s diplomatic role. In the context of the emerging geopolitical order, countries that control reliable and diversified routes between Asia and Europe gain greater opportunities to balance the interests of different partners.

– Which major regional projects could be accelerated by the launch of the OTS Investment Fund?

– The launch of the OTS Investment Fund could primarily accelerate projects that require joint financing and have a regional impact. First and foremost, these include transport and infrastructure projects.

The second important area is digital infrastructure, including the development of data centres, digital platforms and cross-border information systems. The third area involves projects in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and GovTech, where OTS countries can exchange technologies and develop joint solutions. Energy, agro-industrial and environmental projects also appear promising, especially those aimed at sustainable development and strengthening regional connectivity.

– How important is the internet cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan?

– The project to lay an internet cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is of strategic importance. It is particularly significant as an element of the region’s digital independence. The cable could create an alternative digital route between Europe and Asia, reduce dependence on external data transmission channels and increase the resilience of regional digital infrastructure.

Source: APA

From a security standpoint, this is especially important: the more digital routes the region possesses, the greater its ability to protect data, ensure communications stability and develop the digital economy.

Therefore, the project could make a significant contribution to the digital security, technological independence and connectivity of OTS countries.

– How could military-technical cooperation among OTS countries affect the security architecture of the Turkic world?

– For the Turkic world today, the most important issue is comprehensive security in areas such as the economy, transport, energy, ecology, food security and digital infrastructure. This approach is becoming increasingly important as regional interconnectedness grows and countries become more dependent on stable mechanisms of cooperation.

In the long term, the most promising direction is ensuring the region’s resilience and sustainability. This includes the protection of transport corridors, digital infrastructure and energy facilities, as well as joint responses to environmental, technological and cross-border risks that could affect regional stability and economic development.

News.Az